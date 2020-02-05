Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Raised by Analyst

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $103.26 on Monday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

