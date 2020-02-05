Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

PB stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

