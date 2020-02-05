Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 128,916 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 126,258 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.