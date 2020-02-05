Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of UPS opened at $103.38 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

