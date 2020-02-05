QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST opened at $13.02 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,135 shares of company stock worth $3,840,270. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in QuinStreet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in QuinStreet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.