Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Up 9.2% Following Earnings Beat

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) shares were up 9.2% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $126.95 and last traded at $123.68, approximately 2,710,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 870,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 70.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 72.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,804,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.