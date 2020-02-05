Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

