Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $392.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.39.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

