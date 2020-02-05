Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. Renren has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. Analysts predict that Renren will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

