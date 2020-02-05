Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EOG Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOG. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $73.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

