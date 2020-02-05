Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rollins, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROL. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.