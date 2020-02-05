Research Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$6.58 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.80 million.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

