Research Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.80 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.