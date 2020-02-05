Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,825 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Steris by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Steris by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Steris by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steris stock opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $115.27 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

