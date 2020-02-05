Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of LIMAF opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. Linamar has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $40.41.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

