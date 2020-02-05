Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 257,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 842,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

