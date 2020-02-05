Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SANM. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

SANM stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

