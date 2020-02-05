Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE SC opened at $26.59 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,916,000 after purchasing an additional 934,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $21,740,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 197,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

