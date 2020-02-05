SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($156.98) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.09 ($157.08).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €122.98 ($143.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 12 month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12 month high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.13. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

