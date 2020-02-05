Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.81.

SRPT opened at $121.14 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

