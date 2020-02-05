Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

