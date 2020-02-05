Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $70.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $3,714,875.19. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,358,243. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

