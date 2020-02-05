Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & JinkoSolar (OTCMKTS:JKS) Head to Head Review

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A JinkoSolar 0 2 1 0 2.33

JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 4.38% 1.45% 0.87% JinkoSolar 2.27% 6.70% 1.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 3.00 $134.05 million $0.15 66.53 JinkoSolar $3.64 billion 0.25 $59.12 million $1.52 13.49

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

