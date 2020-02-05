Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SENS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

SENS opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Sensyne Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

