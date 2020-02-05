Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SRG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Macgeorge David 1,400,000 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 132,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

