Share Buyback Program Approved by Pico (NASDAQ:PICO)

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PICO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Pico has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

