Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($48.84).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.81 ($47.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.38.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.