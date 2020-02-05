Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

