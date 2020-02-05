SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.58.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.