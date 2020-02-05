Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reissued an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Smart Global alerts:

SGH stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.