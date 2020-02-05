SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.80% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

