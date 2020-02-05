SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 5.2%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.73, 9,316,321 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 14,823,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $19,985,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $10,410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $7,488,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $6,806,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

