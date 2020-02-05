Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $18.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Snap has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $161,932.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $930,460.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,464,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,215,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Snap by 182.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87,471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Snap by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Snap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Snap by 4.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.