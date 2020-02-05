Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of SLRC opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $885.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Solar Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Solar Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.