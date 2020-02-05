Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 2.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 49,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

