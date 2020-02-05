Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

SPKE opened at $9.47 on Friday. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.16 million, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.96. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth $371,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the third quarter worth $468,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 172,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

