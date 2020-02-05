SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SPTN opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $438.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

