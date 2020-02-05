SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

