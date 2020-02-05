Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

LON SPI opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.03. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a market cap of $520.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

