Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.14 ($66.45).

STM opened at €57.05 ($66.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

