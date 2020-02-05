Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $207.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,353,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

