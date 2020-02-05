Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $13.39 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 659,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 420,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

