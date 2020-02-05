Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,753% compared to the typical volume of 242 put options.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $119.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.