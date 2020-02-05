Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tupperware Brands Put Options (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,916 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,193% compared to the typical volume of 912 put options.
In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne acquired 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 138,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.