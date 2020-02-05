Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.26. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Summit State Bank worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

