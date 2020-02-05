SunTrust Banks Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2020 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

RCL stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.