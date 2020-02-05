SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports. They currently have a price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.