SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 213 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total value of $257,171.59.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $254.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $183.04 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,273,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,938,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

