TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has set its Q3 guidance at $1.39-1.49 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.38-3.63 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

