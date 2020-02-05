Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) Given a €91.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €91.30 ($106.16) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TKWY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.59 ($100.68).

